New Delhi: SHO of Vasant Kunj South police station in southwest Delhi has been suspended for invoking a wrong section after the death of a man in a wall collapse. As per an order issued by Dy SP South West District Delhi, Inspector Raj Kumar Singh, who is posted as Inspector Vigilance South West District has been assigned the charge of SHO Vasant Kunj South police station till further orders.

According to police sources, the suspended SHO Inspector Amarendra Kumar Suman had registered a case against the house owner under Section 304 after a man was killed in the wall collapse a few months ago. Following the case, a complaint was made to the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Police. Meanwhile, when the matter reached the court, the court reprimanded the Delhi Police and asked whether any person builds a wall to kill someone.

A vigilance inquiry was also conducted into the matter.

