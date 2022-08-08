Sikar: The in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station was suspended on Monday, hours after three devotees died in a stampede in the premises of the famous temple, an official said. Station House Officer Riya Choudhary was suspended as she "did not handle the situation well" when there was a "heavy rush" outside the temple, Sikar Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.

"There was a heavy rush outside the temple. The pressure mounted as soon as the temple gates opened, which led to a situation that left three women dead. It was not handled well. SHO Riya Choudhary has therefore been suspended," he said. As the temple opened at 4.30 am, thousands of devotees began rushing in for 'darshan' on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar, resulting in the stampede. Besides three deaths, four people sustained injuries. Police said they had identified the deceased as Shanti from Haryana, Maya Devi from Uttar Pradesh and Kripa Devi from Jaipur. (PTI)