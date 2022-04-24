Jaipur: A police team was attacked by unknown assailants in the Kanota police station area in Jaipur. Additional Police Commissioner Crime Ajay Pal Lamba said that the police got information about a quarrel between two parties near the Jamdoli intersection. Kanota police officer Arun Punia reached the spot in civil dress in his private car with two cops with him to assess the situation. Lamba said a group attacked the police team suspecting them to be helping the rival side.

They also vandalized the personal vehicle of police station officer Arun Purnia. Stones were pelted on the policemen, due to which the hand of a cop was fractured even as Punia and another cop suffered injuries. The attackers also locked the three policemen including the police officer in a room.

The station officer informed the police control room and top officials about the developments. On information, forces were sent from Bassi, Tunga, Khongorian, Kanota, Transport Nagar, and Adarsh ​​Nagar police stations to the spot. Along with this, additional forces were also sent to the spot in two buses from the Reserve Police Line.

Seeing the policemen coming to the spot, the attacking party fled from there. Later, the captive policemen were freed and sent to the hospital for treatment. Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Police have started searching for the attackers by registering cases under other sections of the IPC including obstructing official work.

