Jaipur (Rajasthan): A police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly refusing to register a case of gang rape in Bharatpur district, an official said on Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two men when she was on her way to college on November 29. Though she initially kept the incident under wraps, she later revealed her ordeal to her family members, following which they arrived at the Ucchain police station on Thursday, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Bishnoi said.

“Station House Office Shravan Pathak, a sub inspector, refused to register a case. The woman's family members met me yesterday and lodged a complaint. A case of gang rape was registered and the SHO was suspended,” the SP said.

He said that matter was under investigation and no arrests were made yet.

PTI