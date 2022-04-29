Saharsa (Bihar): The SHO of Darhar out-post Shashibhushan Sinha was caught unawares while indulging in the alleged 'pleasure-seeking act'. Sinha was taking the body massage from the hapless woman and the former was also found talking over the phone to an advocate, asking him to help her in the release of her son lodged in a jail.

He was saying to the advocate that the woman is poor and she is in need of help for the release of her son, who was put behind bars in some case. Sinha also said to the advocate that he will send two women to his place with the relevant documents, including Aadhaar cards, phone numbers, and the address of the needy woman. In the video, two women were in a room where the SHO was indulged in the 'indecent act'. There were three persons, including the SHO, in the room. One woman was providing body massage to the SHO while the other was sitting on a chair in front of Sinha.

The SHO while talking to the advocate over the phone, said, "The woman is very poor. How much money do you need money shall I send it to you? I have spent Rs 10,000 while providing help to this hapless woman." Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar while confirming the authenticity of the video, said, "I had seen the video earlier. A probe into the matter was already conducted and the report was submitted to the Superintendent of Police for the suitable action."