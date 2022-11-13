Kozhikode (Kerala): Kerala's Station House Officer (SHO) was arrested on rape charges by the Kozhikode Coastal police on Sunday. Feroke Deputy SP said that a six-member gang, including the accused SHO, allegedly raped a prisoner's wife and the victim lodged a complaint with police against the Station House Officer.

SHO PR Sunu was taken into custody on Sunday when he reached the police station for discharging his duty. Meanwhile, the investigation team from Thrikakkara, which was present at the police station, during the probe they found the SHO's criminal background and collected evidence against him. The police are further probing the case and also claimed that they will arrest the remaining five accused soon.

It is learnt that the woman's husband was arrested in May 2020 and Sunu allegedly raped his wife, who used to visit the police station. After completing arrest formalities, the inspector was taken to Ernakulam. Police said the woman was afraid to lodge the complaint as she was threatened by the Station House Officer.