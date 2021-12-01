Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid concerns over the Omnicron variant of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that his government is not in favor of imposing a lockdown in the state but the state government's Crisis Management Committee will have to play a key role to prevent further spread of the virus in the state.

During a meeting with the members of the Crisis Management Committee, Chouhan told officials that although his government was not keen on imposing a lockdown, it was fully prepared to deal with any future spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over new Covid cases in different areas of Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. He said that currently 50,000 to 55,000 tests are being conducted every day but now the number has to be increased to 70,000 daily tests.

He also said that public representatives will start a door-to-door awareness campaign on the significance of wearing masks and vaccinations. The Chief Minister said that complete arrangements will be made for treatment. Now, dates for running the vaccination campaign will be announced in December. A large-scale awareness campaign and vaccination drive will be held in districts where less than 99 per cent of vaccination have been recorded.

"I instruct the collectors to cooperate with the Crisis Management Committee. It's time to work together. We have enough medicines available. We have greatly increased the capacity of oxygen plants. We should not let the next wave come. I will look into it myself. The Crisis Management Committee will also play a key role," said Chouhan. The Madhya Pradesh Government lifted Covid related restrictions last month.

