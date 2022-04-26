Bhopal: The Shivraj Chouhan government has decided to implement the amendment ordinance in the Municipality Act following which government will grant farmers rearing indigenous cows Rs 900 per month for one cow.

The ordinance will be approved in the cabinet meeting to be held on April 26. It will be implemented in the state after the approval of the governor. According to the current law, there was a provision to charge a fine of Rs 25 for stray animals but the same proved ineffective to deal with the issue.

