Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday hinted that the Panchayat elections 2022 may be postponed in the backdrop of the rising Omicron cases in the state.

Addressing the media here at Bhopal the home minister said that, "elections are not important from anyone's life. Even before this, in the states where Panchayat elections have been held, earlier due to this election chaos there was a lot of damage caused to the health of the people." Mishra personally believes that the panchayat elections should be postponed for now.

Narottam Mishra stated that 32 new corona infections have been found in the last 24 hours, while 14 patients have returned home after recovering, out of which 13 patients have been found in Indore, 7 in Bhopal, and 5 in Jabalpur.

There are 209 active patients in the entire state. In the last 24 hours, 62900 samples have been tested. The rate of corona infection is stable at .05 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.6per cent.

Covid related guidelines will be issued regarding the entry of children below the age of 18 years in cineplexes, swimming pools, theatres, coaching centers, etc.

The Home Minister said, "children below the age of 18 years are important and are the builders of future India. They should be barred from places like cineplexes, gyms, shopping malls in these places. Coaching teachers are instructed to strictly follow corona rules and then they could conduct coaching."

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that night curfew to be implemented in the entire state on Thursday.