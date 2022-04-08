Bhopal: Given the Assembly election which is due in 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after allotting berths to four more MLAs could 'rectify the caste arithmetic' in the state.

OBC face could be given accommodation in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh. At present nine ministers belong to the OBC quota, while Dalits or members belonging to a tribal community can also find a place in the MP cabinet.

Keeping in mind, the 2023 assembly polls in MP, the BJP has made a 'caste arithmetic in which 52 percent quota for OBC, 20 percent from the tribal community, and 16 percent belonging to Dalits.

As per the Constitution, the number of Council of Ministers should be 15 percent of the total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. In the last cabinet, supporters of Uma Bharati and Prahlad Patel didn't get the minister's posts. The recommendations of Thawar Chand and Faggan Singh also didn't work at that time.