Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The then superintendent of Senior Girls Hostel I has made serious allegations against the then in-charge of the tribal community welfare department as well as the then district convener who is now Pichore SDM. The aggrieved hostel superintendent while talking to ETV Bharat alleged that the SDM was inquiring about the number of girl students staying at the hostel.

"When I told him that around 50 students enrolled in different classes, including matric, were staying at the hostel. I was then asked by the officer to send children to his residence to which I flatly refused," said the aggrieved hostel superintendent.

"When I expressed my helplessness then he threatened to transfer me to some other place or department. The SDM also said that if I agree to his proposal then I will be promoted to the post of divisional convener. Besides, I was told that unable to send children then I should come over to his place in the night," she alleged.

Refuting the allegations, SDM Bijendra Yadav, said "I used to go on inspection of hostels to discharge his responsibility. The allegations are baseless. The transfer of the superintendent of the hostel was part of the process. Peeved over the transfer, she is making allegations."