Lucknow: Shivpal Yadav, Pragatishil Samajwadi Party president and uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well as former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter.

This follows days after a March 26 incident, when Yadav travelled to Etawah after not being invited to a meeting of SP MLAs in Lucknow. The non-invitation seemingly triggered the senior leader, who subsequently travelled to Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders. It was followed by Yadav returning to Lucknow and meeting Yogi Adityanath and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

The current event has, therefore, given rise to speculations about Yadav's possible shift to BJP. Significantly, several leaders close to Shivpal Yadav were not provided tickets in the UP assembly elections, including Shivpal's son Aditya Yadav. Meanwhile, according to reports, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has met the party patriarch and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the national capital for two hours but what transpired between them was not known. The meeting assumes significance in light of Yadav’s bonhomie with the BJP.

Also read: Akhilesh expels leaders for anti-party activities