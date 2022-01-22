Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the state Assembly elections from Jaswantnagar assembly seat. He will fight polls on Samajwadi Party's symbol and for this, he has also filled the form-B.

Jaswantnagar assembly seat has been a conventional seat for the Yadav clan as Shivpal Singh Yadav is been a five-time MLA from the same seat while SP Parton, Mulayam Singh Yadav is also been a seven-time MLA from the same seat.

He formed PSP-L on 29 August 2019 after leaving Samajwadi Party. Keeping aside the differences, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP-L after meeting his uncle on December 16. However, according to sources, Akhilesh Yadav's party will not field Shivpal's son, Aditya.

The process of nomination for the second phase has started in UP, which will be over on January 28. On February 14, voting will be done for the second phase on 55 seats in 9 districts.

