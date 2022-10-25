Shivamogga (Karnataka): An alleged attack on a 25-year old man by three unknown assailants here, forcing deployment of a police posse. Prakash was attacked on Monday allegedly by the three who came on a bike, the police said. The assailants were said to have thrown stones at him and allegedly shouted slogans and passed comments allegedly against RSS and Hindutva activists, the police said.

Prakash suffered minor injuries in the attack, and is in hospital, safe, said the police. They added that they are investigating and examining the CCTV footage to identify the assailants. The victim said he was attacked while returning home from a bus-stand, and that he does not know why he was attacked, for he claimed he had no enmity nor was associated with any organisation.

"Two men started hitting me with their hands, then stones and other things, and kicked me, they used some derogatory words against RSS and activists, while one was on the bike... I fell to the ground, they still attacked me, but somehow I got up, they hit me in my face and then on my head which led to bleeding, I somehow ran towards my home nearby, but they came chasing and attacked ne with stones. As soon as my mother opened the door, I ran in," he told reporters.

The attackers were not locals, he said, adding that he had attended an event related to Hindutva idealogue Savarkar recently. Senior police officials said they visited the area and deployed the posse to see to it that no untoward incident takes place. Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar said there is no need to panic, situation is under control, officials and staff have been deployed, checkposts erected and there have also been patrols.

"The guilty will be punished...the CCTV visuals are being looked into. We have some suspensions, but can't reveal as the investigation is on," he said. Amid reports that the assailants, while leaving the spot, allegedly threatened the family members of Harsha, a Hindu activist, who was murdered earlier this year, police promised them and locals security. The city witnessed several incidents of communal flare-up following Harsha's murder. (PTI)