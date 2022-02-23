Shivamogga: Bharatiya Janta Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday has compared the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsa to be an act of the "Kerala model of terror". He also demanded that the incident should not be treated as an isolated individual case but an act of terror. Harsha was a dedicated Bajrang Dal activist who lived and died for Hindutva, Surya told reporters after meeting his parents here.

Bharatiya Janta Party MP tweeted on Tuesday night condemning Harsha's death "1. Harsha’s isn't isolated murder but an act of terror. Need to prosecute u/s 16 of UAPA 2. Set up an exclusive agency to monitor, investigate & preempt terror 3. Amend KCOCA to declare these outfits as organized crime syndicates 4. Submit detailed dossier to GOI to ban PFI, SDPI"

He added that growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka claimed the life of Harsha. "This is not the first time that we are witnessing these kinds of murders in Karnataka. This is a Kerala model of terror," he alleged. According to him, organizations like Popular Front of India (PFI), Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and Campus Front of India were behind such incidents in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

"My appeal to the government is that this is not a murder but an act of terror. Don't investigate it under Section 302 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) treating it as murder. Book the criminals under the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act. We need to tell the country," Surya said. He asked the government not to allow anyone to float stories like searching the background of the murders as that will divert the course of the investigation.

"These murders are not done for personal reasons. This was done only because Harsha was working for the cause of Hindutva. Therefore, this is not murder but an act of terror. All these organizations are having networks with other states. PFI, KFD, Campus Front of India, SDPI, and all these kinds of organizations have networks with Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan," Surya alleged. According to him, those who have killed Harsha and other right-wing workers, were only the ‘supari' (hired) killers whereas their masterminds work behind the scene.

Already, police have arrested six people in the alleged murder of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Sunday evening. Local Superintendent of Police, Laxmi Prasad said they nabbed the six accused youth involved in the murder of the activist. The incident led to arson, violence, and vandalism in certain parts of Shivamogga leading to clamping of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and declaring a holiday in schools and colleges.