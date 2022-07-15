Shiva idol vandalized in J-K's Doda, FIR registered
Published on: 27 minutes ago |
Updated on: 17 minutes ago
Updated on: 17 minutes ago
Shiva idol vandalized in J-K's Doda, FIR registered
Published on: 27 minutes ago |
Updated on: 17 minutes ago
Updated on: 17 minutes ago
Bhaderwah/Jammu: Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said. Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added. Further details are awaited. (PTI)
Loading...