Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that educated and progressive women like Shraddha Walkar should be careful about getting into relationships, while speaking to the media about the murder of a 27-year-old woman by her live-in partner in Delhi. "I can see how enraged her (Shraddha's) father is. He told her multiple times to not be with that man (Aftab, the accused), but she did not listen to him. Educated women like her should be careful about who they get involved with," he said while speaking to a group of reporters in Mumbai.

Further demanding that the accused Aftab Poonwala be hanged to death immediately, Raut said, "There is no mercy for people like him. He should be hanged to death publicly. The evidence is right in front of us. There is no need to wait for the law system. We should take matters into our own hands," Raut said. Further emphasizing that many cases of women being trapped by their lovers are coming forward, Raut said that the matter may or may not have anything to do with Love Jihad, but cases like these need to stop.

Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old originally from Mumbai, was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year. After strangling the woman to death, Aftab chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at different locations in Delhi over the next few months. He also used a refrigerator to store the chopped parts until he managed to dispose them of in black garbage bags without being suspected.

The matter came to light months later when Shraddha's friends grew concerned about her being missing. They informed her father -- her only parent with whom she had entirely lost contact -- who then reached Delhi and lodged a police complaint after he could not trace her whereabouts. He also informed the police about Poonawala, with whom Shraddha was in an allegedly toxic relationship for the past few years.

The officials traced Poonawaala with the help of CCTV surveillance, who then confessed to the crime and unveiled the heinous details of the murder. He said he strangled her accidentally during a fight. The police are still trying to recover the disposed of body parts in the forests of Mehrauli. The incident has shaken the country, with Poonawala still in police custody, and newer, more disturbing details of the crime coming to the fore every day.