New Delhi : Within days of being allotted the 'shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission (EC), the ruling faction of the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has now been assigned an office for the party in Parliament.

In a response to a letter by the Parliamentary party leader, Rahul Shewale, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, confirmed the same. "Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party," he said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission's decision to recognize the group as the real Shiv Sena.

Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party. The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the bow and arrow symbol in elections practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

Thereafter on February 18, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party. So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)