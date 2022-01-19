Panaji: The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced on Wednesday that they have formed an alliance to contest the Assembly elections in Goa. The announcement was made at a press conference during the day, held by NCP leaders Praful Patel, Jitendra Awhad, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Goa.

Speaking to reporters Raut said that "if Utpal Parrikar-the elder son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar-decides to contest the polls as an Independent candidate then we will support him."

The Assembly elections in Goa will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.