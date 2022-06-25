New Delhi: The political cauldron in Maharashtra is boiling as ever with Shiv Sena trying to find a way out of the imbroglio with a carrot and stick approach. Sena is taking a hard look at the situation trying all means to ensure that while it may not be able to save the government, it should, at least, be able to save the party.

It has started to talk tough, issuing resolutions against the rebel MLAs while giving full authority to Uddhav Thackeray to take any decision. Does the party have any more tricks up its sleeve? ETV Bharat's National Bureau Chief Rakesh Tripathi spoke exclusively to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the matter.

ETB: After the decision to write a letter to the Election Commission, what are the intense meetings proving? Is Shiv Sena now trying to save the party?

Priyanka Chaturvedi: We are very sure that we will save the government as well as the party. This is the fourth rebellion in our party and we will overcome this too. Whatever has to be proved, whether the government will go or remain, has to be done on the floor of the house. It will not be from any five-star hotel in Guwahati. We cannot shift the entire assembly there for them. The capital of Maharashtra is Mumbai, you come to Mumbai and do whatever you want to show in Mumbai.

Their claim of two-thirds is only in the assembly. They will not be able to use that majority. Because all the MLAs will either have to merge with BJP or after being disqualified, they will have to come out victorious as a new party. Under the Tenth Schedule, even if they have a two-thirds majority in the Legislative Assembly, they will have the right to vote only when they attend the meeting of the Assembly. But if they do not join and talk of a new party, then they will all be disqualified and they will have to fight on the symbol of the same party. But let me assure you when they are disqualified, their name will not be remembered by the public.

ETB: So will the issue of the party and its symbol go to the Election Commission now?

Priyanka Chaturvedi: There is no need to go to the Election Commission. It is very clear that if they have two-thirds of the people, from Parliament to the Zilla Parishad, then it will be a matter of election symbol. Two-thirds of the organization has to be talked about, not just the seats in the assembly. When there was a break in the Congress, there was a breakdown in the entire organization. This is not the case.

ETB: Is Shiv Sena also discussing any self-introspection?

Priyanka Chaturvedi: For what reason did the rebel group do such a thing, why or what was the pressure on them or did it happen because of their own ambitions, we will decide on all those things. These people are associating even the name of Balasaheb Thackeray ji with their party. It has become clear that they will not be able to win on their own and that they need Balasaheb's name for that too. They talk about Hindutva after two and a half years. Which Hindutva teaches one to stab one in the back? Balasaheb used to act on whatever he said. These traitors have gone against whatever they said.

ETB: Is it even being discussed in the party that Shiv Sena's alliance with NCP and Congress was 'unnatural'?

Priyanka Chaturvedi: When this alliance happened, all of them including Eknath Shinde and Gulab Rao Patil were consulted before taking the decision. Tanaji Sawant (one of the rebel MLAs) who is sitting with them now, was very upset that we are in alliance with BJP and his demand was to break that alliance (with BJP). Listen to Eknath Shinde's 2015 speech in which he said 'I am ready to resign, I am not ready to work with them (BJP)'. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which was formed gave them all the responsibilities. Why did they run away? They will have to explain it to the people of Maharashtra.

ETB: Now it is being said that Shivsena's Hindutva is no longer Balasaheb's?

Priyanka Chaturvedi: It has been the agenda of the media that our Hindutva should be diluted. When the decision on Ram Temple came from the court, Uddhav ji Balasaheb Thackeray was the first politician who reached Ayodhya to visit Ramlalla. Shiv Sena was the first political party to donate to Ramlalla's temple. Shiv Sena is the first party that talks about Hindutva governance and Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. Due to this Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, Uddhav Ji handled the COVID well, without any discrimination and without thinking about who was in our favour and who was against us. Uddhav Thackeray is unanimously considered to be the most popular Chief Minister. He has done all this while following the Hindutva.