New Delhi: Shiv Shena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday regarding wholesale inflation in the country.

She stated in the notice that it was a matter of serious concern that Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in India has gone up to 13.11 per cent year on year in February from 12.96 per cent in January. She was referring to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

"WPI inflation was 4.83 per cent in February 2021. Soaring prices of petroleum, natural gas, basic metals, and food, especially manufactured goods have contributed to the rising inflation. Crude, petroleum & natural gas basket witnessed a surge of 46.14 per cent while crude petroleum rose 55.17 per cent. The WPI continues to be in double digits for the 11th consecutive month," stated Chaturvedi. She urged the Union Government to resolve the issue to ease the burden on the common man and curb increasing inflation.

(With agency inputs)