Muzaffarnagar: Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut met farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday. Sanjay Raut reached Tikait's house in Muzaffarnagar. During the meeting, both leaders talked with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over a phone call.

Giving information about this, Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Meeting with farmer leader Shri Rakesh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar today, there was a long discussion on the serious problems and issues of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and the politics of the country. In particular, the burning issues of Western UP were discussed. Shiv Sena is dedicated to giving justice to the farmers."

Earlier, in a press conference, he told that Shiv Sena has plans to field 50 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, including in Ayodhya and Mathura and made it clear that the party will not be part of any alliance. Raut said the Shiv Sena had played an important role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and made several sacrifices. He also asserted that the Ram temple at Ayodhya was being built on the direction of the Supreme Court and no single political party can claim credit for it.

