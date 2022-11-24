Mumbai : Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Pratap Sarnaikai offered 72 tolas of gold at the feet of Shri Tulja bhavani on the fulfillment of vows. Saranaik visited Sahkutumb Shri Devi this morning and Offering 72 tolas of gold to Tulja Bhavani.

On this occasion, priest Dhananjay Gangane, priest Prashant Gangane, religious and assistant manager Vishwas Kadam Parameshwara were present. Later they honored Saranaik with saree-choli and image of Sahkutumb Shri Devi. Let the bad luck behind you come to an end. Sarnaik had vowed to Tuljabhavani that the children would get married and have children. To fulfill this vow, Saranaik today offered 72 tolas to Sri Tuljabhavani, including a paduka of 51 tolas and a Lakshmi necklace of 21 tolas.