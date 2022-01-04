Lucknow: In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Congress and Shiv Sena may join hands on the lines of Maharashtra as both parties successfully run a collateral government in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena's Uttar Pradesh chief Thakur Anil Singh feels that nationalism of Congress party and Hindutva of Shiv Sena can be an option to the ruling BJP in the state.

Interacting with ETV Bharat Shiv Sena's UP chief said, "To fight the fake Hindutva of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena needs the help of Congress and under the same formula we are having our government in Maharashtra, so it can be tried here also."

"Our national leader Sanjay Raut had words with Priyanka Gandhi over the same and if something meaningful comes out of it, then definitely we can go in elections together under this formula." Anil Singh added further.

Congress spokesperson Srishti Kashyap Singh said, "Whether both the parties will come together or not this will be a matter of time, for now, it's all speculations. But as we are sharing the government in Maharashtra as 'Mahavikas Aghadi' and had done a tremendous job there. So if the Shiv Sena wants to repeat it in Uttar Pradesh then we are all ok with it."

Shiv Sena office-bearers claims that they are all prepared for 100 seats and if the collaboration happens in the state they will fight on all the 10o seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, Sharad Pawar's NCP, an ally of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra supports Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, but now the Shiv Sena is looking to conquer the fort in Uttar Pradesh by aligning with the Congress.

Read : 'I follow PM Modi, I do not wear a mask': Sena MP Sanjay Raut takes a dig