Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Sena on Monday demanded the restoration of special status and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 371 on the lines of the Northeastern and other border states. Dozens of Shiv Sainiks led by the party's Jammu and Kashmir president Manish Sahni gathered at the party office in Jammu and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking to the media Sahni said conspiracies are being hatched under a well planned strategy to adversely effect the cultures of the Dogra, Kashmiri, Gujjar, Pahari communities and the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that being a sensitive border area, Jammu and Kashmir should be given constitutional privileges under Article 371 on the lines of the northeastern border states of the country.

He said that Article 371 contains special provisions for 11 other states, most of them northeastern and bordering states warning the Centre not to play with the sentiment of the people of Jammu failing which the people of the region will hit the streets in protest to protect their constitutional rights.