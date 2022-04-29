Patiala/New Delhi: Shiv Sena(Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla has been arrested on Friday in connection with the clash which broke out between two groups in Patiala. The arrest took place following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) sought a report from Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and asked him to submit it within a week. The NCM in its letter to the Chief Secretary stated that it has taken note of media reports regarding the clash in Patiala which involved a minority community. "You are requested to send a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission within seven days," the NCM stated in the letter.

The clash took place over an anti-Khalistan march which was opposed by another group. Both sides resorted to stone pelting before being dispersed by police.

(With agency inputs)

