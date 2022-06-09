Chandigarh: A delegation from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) comprising former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former minister Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Majithia's wife and MLA Ganeev Kaur, called on Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and apprised him that jailed former minister Bikram Singh Majithia's life was in danger.

Expressing apprehension, the SAD delegation told the governor that Majithia could be implicated in a false case at the behest of newly appointed ADGP (prisons) Harpreet Sidhu. Hence, they urged him to direct authorities to withdraw the additional charge given to Harpreet Sidhu.

The SAD leaders also brought to the notice of the Banwari Lal that like previous government the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was also playing into the hands of Harpreet Sidhu. The SAD leaders also alleged that the police officer who failed miserably to contain drug menace in Punjab was made ADGP (prisons).

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhawan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "As long as Harpreet Singh Sidhu is the ADGP, my brother's life in jail is not safe. The police officer could go to any extent to harm his brother. Either Majithia could be eliminated in the jail or he could be implicated in another false case."