Shirdi: Dr. Ramakrishna, a Sai devotee from Hyderabad, has offered a golden crown to Shirdi's Sai Baba as a donation to fulfill his wife's last wish. The donated crown looks very attractive and is studded with diamonds and engraved with the name Om on it. While the upper part of the crown is decorated with morphism. This crown is being placed on the idol of Sai Baba during midday aarti today as per the wish of the devotee.

Also read: Maharashtra: Over Rs 5 crore collected in donations at Sai Baba temple on Gurupurnima

Dr. Ramakrishna, recalls in the year 1992, his deceased wife 'Ratnamma' visited Shirdi for Sai Baba's darshan. During the aarti, the priest took Baba's crown and placed it in my wife's hand urging her to offer a similar crown to Sai Baba. Later, my wife shared her wish with me, but at that time I was not having enough money. "So, I promised my wife that whenever I will have sufficient money, I will offer the crown to Baba. Later, after retiring as a doctor in India I shifted to the USA and started working there. I collected the money and fulfilled my wife's last wish."

The crown weighs 740 grams and is said to be worth Rs 40 lakhs.