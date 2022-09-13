Mumbai: The board of trustees of Shirdi's Saibaba Sansthan appointed during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been dissolved by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. The court has ordered that a new board of trustees should be appointed in the next two months and that the management of the temple should be entrusted to a three-member committee as before.

Social activist Sanjay Kale filed a plea in the Aurangabad court that the concerned board was "illegal" following which the court ruled on it. The Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan was appointed during the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Due to the three-party government, there was a delay in deciding the quota and making appointments accordingly.

In the first phase, some members including NCP MLA Ashutosh Kale were appointed. Kale was given the post of President. The rest of the members were appointed after the court intervened. The government, it was alleged, did not follow the law made while appointing the board of trustees. Kale filed a petition objecting that the criteria were not followed.