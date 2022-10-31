Ahmednagar: Devotees coming to Shirdi Sai temple were greeted by applying tilak on their foreheads on Monday. The Sai Temple management resorted to placing tilak after the Covid-19 restrictions in the country eased. The welcome act was put on hold for the past two years due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Following the restrictions imposed by the government, the temple was closed to devotees from March 17, 2020. The Shirdi temple was reopened after two years on October 7, 2022. Gradually, the temple committee started resuming the practices that were followed prior to the lockdown.

Also read: Maha: Sai devotees celebrate 104 years of Baba's Mahanirvana

The chief executive officer of the institute, Bhagyashree Banayat, informed that a huge number of devotees had gathered to seek the blessings of Sai Baba and they were welcomed by applying tilak.