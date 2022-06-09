Sangli: The Shirala Court of Sangli has again issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, on Thursday as he failed to show up for the hearing on Thursday, while MNS leader Shirish Parkar appeared in court and cancelled his non-bailable warrant. The next hearing of the ST bus vandalism case is to be held on July 11. The case was registered in the year 2008 against Raj under sections 109 and 117 of IPC.

Earlier also, a similar non-bailable warrant was issued against him and this non-trial warrant was issued in a case of 2008, in which a case was registered against him under sections 143, 109, 117 of IPC and section 135 of Bombay Police Act. for the 2008 ST bus vandalism case.

In 2008, MNS workers pelted stones at State Transport Corporation buses in Beed's Parli area. Thackeray was arrested in connection with the assault in the railway recruitment case. In protest against this arrest, MNS workers staged agitations and protests across the state. During the same protest, he also targeted the ST bus in Ambajogai and this case was registered.