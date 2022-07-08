Tokyo: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead soon after he was was reportedly shot during a speech in the city of Nara, near Kyoto, on Friday, Japan's NHK WORLD News reported.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital soon after. However, he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and declared one day national mourning on July 9, 2022. "Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment," he tweeted. (With Agency inputs)