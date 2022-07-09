New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @mieknathshinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis called on PM."

Earlier on Saturday, before meeting PM Modi, Shinde and Fadnavis addressed the media here. Answering a question about portfolio allocation, Shinde said: "Tomorrow is Aashadhi Ekadashi. We (Shinde and Fadnavis) will meet in Mumbai after that and then discuss portfolio allocation. "Asserting there is no political agenda regarding the first visit to the national capital with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after forming the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the portfolio allocation would take place after Aashadhi Ekadashi that falls on Sunday.

Responding to a question if the government will last (the remaining) two and a half years (term of the assembly), Shinde claimed, "We will not just last the remaining term but also win the next polls with 200 MLAs. "Since landing in Delhi on Friday evening, both Fadnavis and Shinde called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and also BJP president J.P. Nadda as part of what they termed as "courtesy meetings". (IANS)