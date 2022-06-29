Guwahati: Amid the political crisis brewing in Maharashtra, dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was spotted at the Kamakhya temple, where he told the reporters that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete the formalities", thereby implying his intentions to form a new government.

Meanwhile, governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prepare for a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. This comes a day after Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, demanding an 'immediate floor test' in view of the political instability in the state.

In the early morning visit to the Kamakhya temple, Shinde and his colleagues were accompanied by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, who has been with them since the dissidents landed at Guwahati airport. "I visited the Kamakhya temple for happiness and prosperity of Maharashtra. I seek blessings of Maa Kamakhya," Shinde told reporters outside the temple. When asked about his next step, the rebel leader said: "We will return to Mumbai tomorrow to complete the necessary formalities."

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, have been camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22. 39 of this group are Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, while 9 are Shiv Sena-backed Independent MLAs.