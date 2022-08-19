Mumbai: On the occasion of Janmashtami, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced 'Dahi Handi' to be a part of the state's adventure sport. Making the announcement in the State Assembly the Chief Minister said Pro--Dahi Handi competitions similar to Pro-Kabaddi leagues will be launched from next year onwards.

The Pro-Govinda League will be recognized as a state sport and winners of the Dahi Handi competition will even get 5 per cent reservation in state-level jobs, said Shinde. The Maharashtra Government has also decided to provide Rs 10 lakhs as insurance cover for all 'Govindas'.

Also read: Haryana CM urges CWG medalists to train budding athletes

The state will remit Rs 10 lakhs if any 'Govinda' loses his life and Rs 5 lakhs if any 'Govinda' gets severely injured during the Dahi Handi competitions. He further said that the prize money for the tournament will be given by the Maharashtra government.

The move comes a day before Janmashtami, celebrated with Dahi Handi tournaments across Maharashtra. The government's decision to recognise Dahi Handi under the sports category was welcomed by various local religious groups.

The State government has laid down certain rules and norms to be followed while conducting Dahi Handi competitions, failing which the insurance cover will be terminated.