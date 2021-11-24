Shimla: Shimla has topped the list of Sustainable Development Goals Index in a first of its kind survey conducted by NITI Aayog in the urban parts of India. The ranking was decided on the basis of several parameters, including the social, environmental as well as economic factors and their significance in the cities. With a score of 75.50 out of 100, Shimla has put the other 55 cities behind and has topped the list.

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly had set a target of 17 SDGs, that were to be achieved by the year 2030. The NITI Aayog held the basis of these 17 SDGs and out of 100, assigned the higher numbers to cities that are nearer to achieving these SDGs by 2030. Followed by Shimla, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Panaji, Pune, Tiruchirapalli and Ahmedabad are included in the top 10 cities in the list.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur shared this news via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, expressing his pride in the achievement. He congratulated the people of Shimla and highlighted that the city has been given this position on the basis of several aspects including the quality of education, poverty and gender equality. The Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Suresh Bhardwaj, also expressed joy over this news on his Twitter account.

The list was broadcasted on the official portals of government organisations like National Family Health Survey (NFHS), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Integrated District Information System for Education.

