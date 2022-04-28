Kozhikode (Kerala): Shigella infection was reported again in the state after a break. The infection was detected at Puthiyappa in Kozhikode of Kerala. But, health experts said that the infection, which was reported on April 27, did not spread. A seven-year-old girl was found infected with the contagious Shigella bacteria after she developed symptoms on April 20. The test was suggested after blood was found in her stool. Another child in her neighbourhood has also shown symptoms. That child was undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Thalakkulathoor. Health department officials said both the children had no major health problems.

Shigella is caused by bacteria belonging to the group Shigella. The infection is transmitted through contaminated water and unhygienic food. The symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue and bloody stools. Shigella bacteria mainly affect the intestines and cause bleeding during diarrhoea.

In case of fever, blood in stools, dehydration and fatigue, the patients need immediate medical attention. Children under the age of five are more likely to die if their symptoms worsen. If not taken care of, the disease can spread very quickly. Dehydration caused by persistent diarrhoea can lead to shock and even death. Apart from that young children are more likely to have epilepsy.

