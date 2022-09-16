Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday lauded the self help groups (SHGs), saying that these groups have been playing a crucial role in developing the rural economy of the state. He showered praise on the SHGs at the closing ceremony of the two-day long special training camp which was held on September 14-15 at the Charilam block office under Sepahijala district today.

Speaking on the occasion, Varma said: “The government has given priority to the socio-economic upliftment of the people. For this purpose, various central flagship projects and state government programs have been implemented in the state”. He further said that importance has been given to the overall development of the people by involving members of the self-help groups.

Underscoring the need for empowerment of women, the Deputy CM said: “Development of rural economy is not possible without the role of SHGs. Emphasis is placed on empowering the women of the Janajati communities throughout the state by linking them with self-help groups and making them self-reliant. A specific plan has been taken for this”.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan: Odisha SHGs weaving bond of responsibility with sabai grass rakhi

In a two-day camp, members of various gram panchayats and village self help groups of Charilam RD Block were trained on becoming self-reliant by engaging in economic activities. Besides, post-metric scholarship and LPG connection under Ujjwala Yojana have been given in the camp. At the closing ceremony of the training camp, Varma handed over Ujjwala Yojana gas connections to 20 women and loan checks to 4 self-help group women.