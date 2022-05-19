Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Several sculptures of gods and goddesses along with other design patterns related to Hindu belief were seen on the west wall behind the mosque, said sources. The Varanasi court appointed former advocate commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra, on Wednesday, submitted the survey report findings conducted on May 6 and 7, regarding Gyanvapi-Shringar Gouri complex.

Outside the barricading of the disputed area, the ruins of the old temple were found in which sculptures of gods and goddesses and patterns of lotus were seen. In the middle, stone sculptures of Sheshnaag and "Nag phan" serpent hood like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice, the report submitted by Mishra stated.

"Besides, four idol like structures with red vermillion mark were seen. A triangular shaped rack was also found for lighting diyas was there. Artwork patterns etched out on stone slabs on the west wall behind the mosque appeared to be a part of the big structure lying in the form of debris close to the mosque," the report said. The report submitted by Mishra also mentioned that the three-four sculptures with red color mark and 'Choukhat' like stone slab are believed to be 'Shringar Gouri'.