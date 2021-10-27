Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty of threatening her through the underworld on Wednesday.

Chopra said that following Kundra's defamation suit against her she has sent a defamation notice to them seeking Rs 75 crore for mental harassment.

She said "I've been sent a defamation notice, but I'm not afraid. I request the police to register my complaint and consider it. I have sent a reply notice demanding Rs 75 crore for mental harassment."

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra had filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra on October 19.

Sherlyn Chopra's lawyer Suhail Sharif said, "Unfortunately, defamation claims are used as a weapon to suppress justice and freedom of expression. On October 14, the actress had also lodged a police complaint against Raj Kundra for criminal conspiracy and fraud and dishonestly inciting her to work for his stream up".

While addressing the media at the Juhu police station, she said, "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation."

She alleged that Raj Kundra threatened her many times because of which she withdrew the case against him but now she came back with all the courage to fight against him.

"I went to the Juhu police station on April 20, 2021, to take her case against Raj Kundra back," she added.

