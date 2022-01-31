Patna: A young woman has made an allegation against the superintendent of the women's remand home, Bandana Gupta, after coming out of Gulzarbagh North Defense Women's Home located in Gaighat of Alamganj police station area.

While narrating her story in the women's police station, the girl alleged that the superintendent of the remand home, Bandana Gupta, used to induce the prisoners to do illegal things by giving them injections of drugs. If someone protested, they were brutally tortured by the superintendent.

Superintendent of remand home forced to do illegal things, alleges woman in Gaighat shelter home case

Rajkumar, Director of Social Welfare Department, who came to investigate this allegation, reached the remand home and checked many facts along with checking the CCTV camera, but no evidence was found.

Director Rajkumar told that no evidence has been found for the allegations levelled against the superintendent and the matter is being investigated in other ways.

Jan Adhikar Party supremo Pappu Yadav has demanded strict action in the Gaighat shelter home case. He said that an attempt has been made to do wrong by giving drugs to the girls thus strict action should be taken against the operator of the shelter home and Jan Adhikar Party will agitate all over Bihar regarding this.