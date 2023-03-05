Thane (Maharashtra) : Television actor Sheezan Khan, in jail since December 25 last year for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Sunday walked out of jail after a court in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district gave him bail.

Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother. He was granted bail on Saturday by a court, which said there there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed.

Khan was hugged by his two sisters when he walked out of Thane Central jail, while several other relatives were visibly emotional, eyewitnesses said. He drove away along with his kin without talking to reporters who were standing there since morning.

"After completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet, I do not find any special circumstances to keep this applicant (Khan) behind the bars. The say filed by the prosecution nowhere contemplates any sufficient grounds for which the applicant is to be detained behind bars," the judge said in the order.

In his submission to court, Khan's counsel Shailendra Mishra said even if it was assumed his client withdrew from the relationship with the deceased, refusal on his part to restore this relationship would not go on to satisfy ingredients of abetment. The relationship had broken two months prior to the incident and the applicant's role in taking the victim to hospital showed his innocence in the case. Mishra further told court.

Khan is a well known actor and has a permanent place of residence in Mumbai and, therefore, would attend court dates diligently and regularly, he said, adding further jail time for him would mean pre-trial conviction. In his bail order. Judge Deshpande said, "However, now investigation is complete and police have filed chargesheet in the Judicial Magistrate First Class Vasai. It is important to note even after filing of the charge sheet the police machinery is not able to bring on record as to what really happened between both of them in those last ten minutes." PTI

