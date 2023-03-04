Mumbai: The Vasai court Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan who was accused in Tunisha Sharma's 'suicide' case. He has been granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by the court and has been asked to submit his passport.

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma was found dead in her washroom on the sets of her TV show in December last year. The popular television actor had gone to the washroom and did not come back for a long time. Later she was found dead. Post-mortem reports suggested 'hanging' to be the cause of her death.

Soon after the tragic incident, Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against actor Sheezan Khan who was dating her. Khan was charged under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code at the Waliv police station. He was arrested soon after on charges of abetment to suicide and was produced in Vasai court.

Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma also alleged that Sheezan Khan had forced her to embrace Islam and wear the hijab. She also claimed that he daughter had mentioned that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. Sheezan even slapped her when she found out that he was cheating on her. However, these charges were later refuted by Sheezan's family.

Sheezan's lawyer Advocate Shailendra Mishra also leveled serious allegations against Tunisha's family. Mishra said that her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal, could be one of the reasons leading to her mental breakdown and apparent suicide. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother used to control Tunisha's finances, he claimed which often led Tunisha to plead for her own money. Tunisha's mother even broke her phone and tried to strangulate her, Mishra added.

Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. Later she had starred in shows like 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'. Tunisha had also featured in films like 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.