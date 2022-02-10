Mumbai: Indrani Mukherjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will approach the Supreme Court soon for bail. The Supreme Court is expected to hear her petition on Monday. Earlier, the Mumbai High Court had rejected her bail petition.

Mukherjea on December 16 wrote to the CBI and said that she will move the CBI court to record a statement of a jail inmate, who claimed to have met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. In her letter to the investigating agency stated that an inmate in the Byculla prison at present had told her that she had spotted Sheena in Kashmir some time ago.

She requested the CBI to look into the possibility of Sheena being alive. Indrani has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims in any way.

