Hyderabad: The crescent moon of Eid-ul-Fitr and Shawwal month has not been sighted in India. Hilal committees of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states have confirmed that crescent was not sighted. As such, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. The crescent was also not sighted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, Malaysia became the latest country to declare Eid celebrations on Monday. Earlier, Brunei and Philippines also announced Eid on Sunday. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brunei, Philippines, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and other Arab countries are gearing up to celebrate Eid on May 2. Eid is observed on the very first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, called Shawwal.