New Delhi: Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called out spelling mistakes in the names of Tamil Nadu and Kerala - both South Indian states - on a poll run on the occasion of the Republic Day 2023 by Government of India website mygov.in from a purported screenshot from the portal. The senior Congress leader attributed the wrong names, interestingly, to 'Hindi Rashtravadis" running the website.

"All of us Dakshin Bharatvasis would be grateful if the Hindi Rashtravadis running MyGov.in could kindly take the trouble to learn the names of our states. Please!?" his tweet read, marking the two names in red. Upon checking the website later on Sunday, January 29, however, ETV Bharat found the errors appeared to have been corrected.

In a reply to Tharoor's tweet, the Twitter handle dedicated to the website informed that the 'inadvertent typing error' had already been corrected. Mygov.in was launched back in 2014 with an aim of increased participation from citizens in the country's matters of governance. Many government departments, too, use the MyGov platform to leverage its boost in citizen engagement, as well as to reach the people regarding various government programmes and schemes.

In the tweet's reply, meanwhile, one user pointed out that the matter was not one of conflict, but that proper recruitment to take care of the Twitter handle. Some others, meanwhile, noted Tharoor's tweet as a forced way of conjuring a regional tussle.