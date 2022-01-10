Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a sarcastic dig aimed at the BJP government at the centre, has introduced a new word 'Anocracy' which is used to describe a form of government that melds democracy with autocratic features.

"A word we'd better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties & institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability," the 65-yr old Congress MP tweeted.

Earlier too, Tharoor had tweeted the words - "allodoxaphobia" (an irrational fear of opinions), "pogonotrophy" (the cultivation of a beard)", "paraprosdokians" (a figure of speech in which the latter part of a sentence/phrase is unexpected) and "floccinaucinihilipilification" (the action or habit of estimating something as worthless).

