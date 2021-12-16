Delhi: Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor tweeted congratulating Miss Universe Sandhu for her victory. He added on to it by having stated that she was happy being to the motherland, to spend her New Year holidays here.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted photographs of his meeting with Harnaaz Sandhu on Twitter with the caption, "Delighted to congratulate Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in person on her triumphant return to India. She’s excited to be back in India for the New Year holidays and India, of course, is proud to welcome her."

He added, "She’s just as poised and charming in person as on stage."

In the recent past, Shashi Tharoor had tweeted a picture with a few other MPs, which went viral and he was trolled by netizens. And now, this tweet of him, along with Miss Universe Sandhu, has drawn the attention of the people.

