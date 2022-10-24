New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is known to impress people with his English vocabulary has misspelled a word. Yes, however bizarre it may sound, Tharoor made the mistake as he showered praises on the cricketer Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in India's memorable T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

Tharoor shared on social media that he purposely missed his flight from Goa to attend the India-Pakistan match. "After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55 pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament."

In another tweet praising Kohli, he wrote: "And this man is both genius and authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohli." Many Twitter users pointed out whether he meant "authentic" or if "authetic" was some new word? "Sir, please give the meaning of 'authetic' I am unable to find it." Another user tweeted, "Tharoor misspelt 'authentic'."

Amid the uproar over Shashi Tharoor's typo, one person came to his rescue and said, "Was surprised, thinking I'd spotted a typo in a @ShashiTharoor tweet." "But "authetic" is a real word that makes sense in this context." However, Tharoor clarified that it was a typo and said, "Thanks for coming to the rescue, @perthinent, but it was, alas, a typo!" the Congress leader wrote.

The Indian Men's Cricket Team relied on Kohli's heroics to register their victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They next play the Netherlands on October 27.