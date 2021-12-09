New Delhi: Delhi's Saket court granted bail to Sharjeel Imam on Thursday, accused in a case related to alleged violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in December 2019.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar allowed him on bail after he furnished Rs 25,000 bond with one surety of like amount. "Considering the nature of the offence, and the fact that he was not arrested during the investigation, the [bail] application is allowed," the judge ordered.

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25, 2020, under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others. later Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28, 2020.

In its investigation, Delhi police found him guilty and slapped sedition charges alleged his speech that "promoted enmity" between people that led to riots in and around Delhi's Jamia Mila Islamia University on December 15.

Sharjeel Imam is presently facing various cases in different states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

